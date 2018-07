Have your say

A radical experiment to close Southsea police station’s doors at night to strengthen street patrols looked to be paying off.

The front doors of the police headquarters in Highland Road had been shut between midnight and 7am since the new station opened.

Findings showed at the old station in Albert Road officers did not get a single visitor on 27 of 62 days.

Police decided it was a better use of manpower to have an officer out on patrol than sitting in an empty office.