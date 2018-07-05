THIS WEEK IN 1994: Pompey treat fan banned from playing football for being a girl

Pompey pulled out all the stops to cure the blues of a football-mad schoolgirl banned from her team.

Nine-year-old Charley Wilson was in tears when Portsmouth Ledrele Lads football league showed her the red card for the season because she was a girl.

Charley was the star player, and only girl, in the Portsmouth North End football club team which joined the under-tens’ league the following season.

Charley’s mum, Debbie said: ;’She’s very upset. She can’t understand why they are stopping her playing just because she’s a girl.

‘She lives and breathes football.’

But the big-hearted back-room team at Fratton Park heard about Charley’s ban and decided to give her the VIP treatment, making her the envy of her teammates.

At the request of The News, Portsmouth FC did all they could to lay on a treat to remember.

Despite Fratton Park being officially closed for the season and the pitch out of bounds, they opened up especially to put the smile back on Charley’s face.

As a big Pompey fan, she was delighted when midfielder Darryl Powell took time out to meet her and offer a few footballing tips.