THIS WEEK IN 1995: A bundle of energy who never tires

Tearing down curtains, breaking lamps and putting biscuits in the video player was child’s play for three-year-old Joshua Bailey.

Smashing the front door and ripping a fireguard from the wall were more in his line.

His mum, Janet said: ‘I walk him into Gosport and back every day. It must be a five-mile round trip and he runs most of the way.’

Among Joshua’s multitude of disasters was the time his dad was mending pipes in the bathroom.

Mr Bailey, 27, said: ‘I had the floorboards up and was balancing on the joists.

‘Josh came up behind me and pushed me. I fell through the ceiling and ended up with my legs hanging through the kitchen ceiling.’