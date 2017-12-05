THIS WEEK IN 1995: Game show host in line for bus reunion

Have your say

A top American TV star was hoped to be making his way back to England – for a bus company reunion at Gosport.

Game show host Dickie Dawson made his name in the 1950s as a comedian and was the second husband of Diana Dors.

However, former colleagues from the Provincial bus company remembered him as conductor Colin Emm, a member of the Gosport Players.

They planned to invite him for a get-together with scores of employees from the 1930s to the late 1960s.

Reg Coates, who drove buses in Gosport and Fareham from 1946 to 1960 said: ‘We’re going to have a go at getting in touch with Colin Emm.

‘I can remember Diana Dors visiting his mother in Queens Road in a pink Cadillac.’