THIS WEEK IN 1995: Hotel drums up extra decorations in time for Christmas

There were 16 drummers drumming at a hotel in Portsmouth.

The toy soldier drummers marched into the Hilton National Hotel, at Farlington.

But at 14ft high they were not exactly ideal stocking-fillers.

The hand-painted figures,worth about £30,000, were on loan from the ritzy Hilton International Hotel, in Park Lane, London.

According to Paul Bean, the general manager at the Farlington hotel, it was a tradition at all 165 Hilton hotels worldwide to adopt a Christmas theme.

He said: ‘We wanted to have the soldiers because they are a bit of fun – and the guests so far looked at them with

amazement.’

The figures were from The Nutcracker Suite by Tchaikovsky, in which toy soldiers are brought to life and dance.

There were eight in a function room at the Hilton, four in the foyer and four more outside.