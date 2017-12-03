THIS WEEK IN 1995: Missing man could hold key to killing

The detective who was leading the hunt for the murderer of Portsmouth pensioner John Conway described the case as one of the most intriguing and complex he had dealt with.

As he made his latest appeal for help, Detective Superintendent David Hanna said his 35-strong murder squad had taken more than 200 statements and pursued more than 700 lines of inquiry.

Mr Conway was found murdered in his home in Percy Road, Southsea, by his son on November 12.

Detectives were anxious to trace a man seen with Mr Conway at the Percy Road convenience store, known locally as the ‘Pink Elephant’, a few weeks before his death.

Mr Conway made three trips to that shop the day before his body was found.

A member of staff clearly remembered the man as he was drunk and aggressive.

Supt Hanna said: ‘There is no doubt that this is a very intriguing case and hardly a day goes past without something new coming to our notice from an unexpected direction.’

He said the inquiry was complicated because the 69-year-old victim was a very complex character.

He added: ‘For a man who was very well known, he managed to keep some areas of his life very private and secretive.’