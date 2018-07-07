THIS WEEK IN 1995: Old soldiers are still sharp shooters

Have your say

A First World War veteran came face to face with a team which recreated the times in which he fought during a visit to Portsdown Hill.

Chelsea pensioner Nick Keating, who was to turn 103, met members of the First World War living history team, the Brockhurst Artillery, during a day out at Fort Nelson.

And Mr Keating gave his approval to the team, who dressed in uniforms of the Royal Field Artillery with which he served in the 1914-18 war, declaring them ‘well turned out’.

He was among 180 pensioners from the famous Royal Hospital, Chelsea, who visited Fort Nelson, the Royal Armouries’ museum on Portsdown Hill.

‘It’s been a smashing day out,’ Mr Keating said. ‘It is a beautiful place to visit.’

While at the fort the pensioners fielded a team of old soldiers to race the museum’s Second World War living history gunners the Ubique Troop, firing off seven rounds of 25-pounder field guns.

The pensioners were declared the winners by Fort Nelson general manager John Whitehead, on the grounds of ‘style and previous experience’.

Fort Nelson spokesman Roger Davies said: ‘It was a fantastic atmosphere.

‘We had a great time and most importantly they did,’ he added.