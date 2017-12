A teenaged thief, caught on camera by the Fareham couple whose home she was raiding, was jailed for 18 months.

Her picture was taken by Sarah Sampson as her husband Keith made a citizen’s arrest on the woman in his lounge and waited for police to arrive.

The woman, 19, struggled violently with Mr Sampson, biting his arm and crashed two paintings over his head in an attempt to get away.

She admitted burglary but denied assaulting Mr Sampson.