THIS WEEK IN 1996: ‘Fair play’ police receive top award

Gosport police were celebrating a top award for the quality of the service they delivered to the public.

Prisoners and crime victims commended officers’ courtesy, efficiency and fair play.

Although police departments had won the coveted Charter mark from the government, Gosport was the first police station in the UK to get one.

Three station employees picked up the award along with 322 other winners from across the UK at a ceremony at the Queen Elizabeth II conference centre in London.

Crime statistics showed Gosport was performing above the national average in many areas.

Gosport police chiefs said the award showed they were doing things the public wanted and praised all the police and civilian staff for their hard work.