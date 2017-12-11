THIS WEEK IN 1996: Robber caught by his voice alone

A Portsmouth armed robber was convicted by the sound of his voice alone in the first case of its kind.

He was picked out by an ‘ear-witness’ in a voice identification parade, and was sentenced to seven-years in prison.

Paulsgrove shopkeeper Brian Whiting identified the robber as the distinct voice of the balaclava-masked man who had held a gun to his head and forced him to hand over £2,640.

The taped ID parade which involved 12 men repeating the same 10-second snatch of conversation, was the only evidence against the 22-year-old.

Taped evidence had been used in previous trials but an aural identification parade had never been used in England or Wales.