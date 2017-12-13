THIS WEEK IN 1996: Southsea beaches miss out on blue flag

Have your say

A public meeting was called to explain why Southsea beach continually failed to win a coveted blue flag.

Portsmouth City Council organised the meeting to tell people what action was being taken to try to find the cause of a mystery sewage leak.

It was this leak that sporadically caused the water to fail cleanliness tests each summer.

It only appeared close to South Parade Pier and was not there permanently but it had been present on enough occasions to fail European Union water quality tests.

That polluted area meant all Southsea’s beaches failed to qualify for the blue flag in the previous three years.

Labour chairwoman of the council’s environment committee, Councillor Sarah Fry said: ‘There have been conflicting stories as to the cause of the limited pollution in the area.’