THIS WEEK IN 1996: Success on the cards for festive Futcher project

Pupils Rory Swan, right, and Jennifer Crew with some of their cards
The derelict remains of Poplar Farm on the edge of Stockheath Common.

NOSTALGIA: Derelict farm on estate that became Leigh Park

Seasons greetings were taking on a more personal touch at a Portsmouth special school.

Pupils, parents and staff at Futcher School, Drayton, could wish friends and family a merry christmas on cards designed by the children.

Packs of 10 cards featuring eight different designs went on sale at the school – bringing in cash for Futcher projects but more importantly adding an extra sparkle to the festive season.

Teacher Wendy Chatterley said: ‘Christmas is about cards but everything these days is mass-produced.

‘It’s nice to have something that’s a bit more personal.

Children used paints, crayons and computer graphics to create their pictures.