THIS WEEK IN 1996: Success on the cards for festive Futcher project

Seasons greetings were taking on a more personal touch at a Portsmouth special school.

Pupils, parents and staff at Futcher School, Drayton, could wish friends and family a merry christmas on cards designed by the children.

Packs of 10 cards featuring eight different designs went on sale at the school – bringing in cash for Futcher projects but more importantly adding an extra sparkle to the festive season.

Teacher Wendy Chatterley said: ‘Christmas is about cards but everything these days is mass-produced.

‘It’s nice to have something that’s a bit more personal.

Children used paints, crayons and computer graphics to create their pictures.