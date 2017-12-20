THIS WEEK IN 1997: Crash victim shock for foster-father

Have your say

A Portsea man stopped at an accident involving a teenager trapped under a bus only to find the boy was his own foster-son.

Cyclist Ben Levi, 14, was dragged along beneath a single-decker in a crash.

Foster parent Allan Evans, of Pounds Terrace, spotted the buckled remains of the mountain bike as he passed by.

The teenager, who suffered a suspected broken leg and head injury, had been released by firefighters and treated by a doctor who was called to the scene.

He was trapped under the bus for nearly an hour.