THIS WEEK IN 1997: Drug dealers jailed after police lay trap

A Gosport drug gang who bought liquid heroin prescribed to a pensioner as a painkiller were jailed.

The men, aged 36 and 42 were jailed for three and four years for regularly obtaining pure heroin doses worth £6,000 from a 67-year-old man.

He told doctors at Lee-on-the-Solent health centre he needed the drug because he suffered constant pain from a neck condition.

A court heard he was meeting the two men at Gosport Conservative Club and selling them the 600ml doses of diamorphine and pure heroin for £25.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard that just one-millilitre of the drug would be worth £10 at street prices and the two men were supplying the drug to addicts.

Police obtained the cooperation of the health centre and a Gosport branch of Boots to catch the pushers.

They marked the lids of bottles that the 67-year-old picked up and followed him to Gosport Conservative Club where the transactions took place.

Police traced the drugs to an address in Bucksey Road and raided the house finding the two men and a quantity of heroin.