THIS WEEK IN 1997: Just the ticket for school’s syndicate

Staff at a Portsmouth school were celebrating a win of £152,401 on the National Lottery.

Members of a 35-strong syndicate from Northern Parade Junior School won more than £4,300 each with five numbers and a bonus ball.

They were preparing to reveal their windfall to pupils as lottery firm Camelot made the good news public.

A separate syndicate of cleaners at the school won £800 in the Irish Lottery on the same day.

Syndicate members planned to spend the money on home improvements, paying off student debts and some extra Christmas presents.

The syndicate was made up of teaching, auxiliary and other support staff and had been running since the lottery began.