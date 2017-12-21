Search

THIS WEEK IN 1997: Plans to name city park after princess

Left to right, Fareham parks officer Paul Johnston, Cllr John Ireland and horticultural officer Mark Wakefield at the proposed site at Osborne Road, Fareham
Left to right, Fareham parks officer Paul Johnston, Cllr John Ireland and horticultural officer Mark Wakefield at the proposed site at Osborne Road, Fareham

THIS WEEK IN 1997: £50k scheme to cut school exclusions

One for all the car experts who read this column and pick me up on my failings. Can anyone identify the vehicle in this 1905 picture? It has a Portsmouth number plate.

NOSTALGIA: Can anyone identify this car with the Portsmouth plates?

0
Have your say

Milton Neighbourhood Forum wanted to save part of the St James’ Hospital site at Locksway Road from further housing development to keep the open space.

They claimed more housing would mean a huge increase in traffic and rob the city of more open space.

With help from the Portsmouth Society environmental group, forum members wanted to stop 200 homes being built in part of the hospital’s ground.

The project, which was to include a wildlife area, enviornmental studies area for schools, a scultpure garden and conversion of the chapel into an education centre, was estimated to cost £4m.