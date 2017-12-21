THIS WEEK IN 1997: Plans to name city park after princess

Have your say

Milton Neighbourhood Forum wanted to save part of the St James’ Hospital site at Locksway Road from further housing development to keep the open space.

They claimed more housing would mean a huge increase in traffic and rob the city of more open space.

With help from the Portsmouth Society environmental group, forum members wanted to stop 200 homes being built in part of the hospital’s ground.

The project, which was to include a wildlife area, enviornmental studies area for schools, a scultpure garden and conversion of the chapel into an education centre, was estimated to cost £4m.