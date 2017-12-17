THIS WEEK IN 1997: Volcano veteran back with a bang

Have your say

HMS Liverpool made an explosive return to Portsmouth.

A mock-up volcano smoked and smouldered on the hangar roof and a Caribbean-style ‘steel band’ played brightly coloured oil drums as the destroyer sailed into harbour.

During her seven-month deployment to the West Indies the destroyer spent 28 days off the British dependency of Montserrat helping the people of the volcano-hit island.

Petty Officer Mal Chumbley, 33, of Gosport, had the idea of the mock-up volcano to herald Liverpool’s return after a similar homecoming gesture when her sister ship Southampton returned from Montserrat two years previously.