THIS WEEK IN 1998: Children celebrate Christmas with school nativity plays

Children at Portsmouth Junior High School celebrate Christmas
After hours of practice, costumes and props being made and singing the same songs on repeat, children from across Portsmouth were ready to celebrate Christmas.

The story of Christmas was told by the youngsters from Portsmouth infant and primary schools to parents in the run up to the big day.

Each school put their own twist on the traditional story of the birth of Christ – some stories involved Father Christmas and others took a more modern approach and invited robots to the nativity scene.

Pictured here are pupils from Portsmouth Junior High School.