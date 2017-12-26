THIS WEEK IN 1998: Councils called to unite over Haslar

Gosport Borough Council was potentially seeking a meeting with defence secretary George Robertson over the planned closure of the Royal Hospital Haslar.

The authority was also set to invite, Fareham, Havant and Portsmouth councils and area MPs to join their fight to save the tri-service centre from closure.

The strategy was suggested by council chief executive Malcolm Crocker ahead of a council meeting to discuss the government announcement that it wanted to close Haslar.

The News launched a campaign – A Right to a Local Hospital – calling for a full emergency hospital in Gosport or Fareham.

It followed a test which backed up paramedic’s warnings lives could be at risk because of the length of time it took to travel to Queen Alexandra Hospital, Cosham, which had the nearest casualty unit.

It showed it took 25 more minutes to travel to QA than Haslar from Gosport’s worst accident blackspot, the A32/ Rowner Road junction.

Mr Crocker said the strategy was necessary to ensure effective medical care continued to be provided to the people of Gosport.