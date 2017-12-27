THIS WEEK IN 1998: ‘Funfair’ tower wins approval

Have your say

The Berkeley Group had sent the tower scheme into crisis by cutting its investment by £7m.

Disaster had turned to triumph with a new consortium on the scene which promised to plough more than £12m into the project.

They believed by adding panoramic lifts, a free-fall thrill-ride, a glass-floored crow’s nest and other attractions they could attract more than 600,000 visitors a year.

The tower was yet to win planning approval.

Senior officers were confident they would win approvals and it was a risk worth taking.

The tower was expected to be completed by November 2000.