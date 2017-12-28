THIS WEEK IN 1998: Portsmouth fans back boycott of Oxford match at Fratton Park

Have your say

A mass boycott of Pompey’s forthcoming home game against Oxford was gathering steam.

More than 400 fans unanimously voted to stay away from the game at a crisis meeting.

They urged other Pompey supporters to follow suit for the first division clash.

And they invited turnstile operators and stewards at Fratton Park to take part.

Many fans at the meeting pledged to stay away from Fratton Park until chairman Martin Gregory was removed.

The mood was dark and angry as Blues’ supporters packed the Landport Liberal Club to voice fears about the club’s future.

Pompey fan John Westwood, who was banned from the ground for life for his part in two pitch invasions against Grimsby, said: ‘We’ve got to stand solid on this boycott.

‘Gregory is down on his uppers. In my mind he’s going to wind up the club and send in the receivers.

‘I think we’ve got to boycott every game until he’s gone. Pompey is the spirit of this city.’

Fans planned to march on Fratton Park from the birthplace of the club at High Street, Old Portsmouth, then refuse to go in – keeping up protests outside.