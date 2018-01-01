THIS WEEK IN 1999: Brave Kimberley’s millennium goals

The Fareham 19-year-old’s millennium goals included a parachute jump, raising money for charity by competing in the Great South Run and scuba diving in Australia.

But what made Kimberley’s plans so impressive was that she had both lower legs amputated to save her life after she contracted meningitis.

She got about on a pair of artificial limbs, drove a car adapted to her disability and managed two part-time jobs.

Kimberley, of Southmead Road, trained up to three times a week at a gym to prepare for her travels and was in her final year of a full-time BTEC course.