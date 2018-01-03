THIS WEEK IN 1999: More groups line up to take over tower

Have your say

Developers were lined up to build Portsmouth’s millennium tower if a European consortium was dropped from the scheme, it emerged.

City council leader Leo Madden said other companies had expressed an interest in building the 500ft gateway structure if Portsmouth council severed ties with would-be developers Portsmouth Spinnaker Tower (PST) Ltd.

Cllr Madden said the authority had been approached by firms interested in building the tower.

PST put in last-minute revised proposals after the city council set a Christmas Eve deadline for it to sign contracts.

‘Since we gave the developers an ultimatum other people have come forward interested in building the tower. There is no difficulty in getting an operator,’ Cllr Madden said.