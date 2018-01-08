THIS WEEK IN 2000 - Christopher takes on light duties

Have your say

New Year’s Eve was not going to be a big thing as far as Christopher Walters was concerned.

His family had planned to attend a service in Guildhall Square before watching the fireworks display in Old Portsmouth.

But, the 10-year-old was set to make a bigger contribution to the night when he joined people around the country in lighting a millennium beacon.

Christopher, of Lowcay Road, Southsea, was told he would light the beacon on top of the civic offices in Guildhall Square.

His dad Mick said during a prayer meeting at the church the family attends, the service organiser John Swindell revealed a volunteer was needed.

He said: ‘As soon as John mentioned it, I thought of Christopher and offered his services.’