THIS WEEK IN 2000: Millennium baby born on room floor

Dad david with the baby and son Joseph
Dad david with the baby and son Joseph

As fireworks lit up the skies around her Horndean home, Mrs Brown’s second son became the first Portsmouth-area baby of the new millennium.

In an express delivery lasting barely three hours, her 8lb 5oz son came in to the world at four minutes past midnight on January 1, 2000.

A total of five babies were born in the first nine hours of New Year’s Day in and around the city.

But unlike many mums-to-be, Mrs Brown was ready to go into hospital on any other day but was so keen to avoid the publicity of a millennium birth she arranged to have the baby at home.