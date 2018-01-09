THIS WEEK IN 2000: New moves to beat playground bullies

Headteachers in Portsmouth welcomed new guidelines designed to help reduce bullying in schools.

Their union’s new guidance recommended all claims of bullying by staff and pupils should be taken seriously and investigated – even though some claims would turn out not to be true.

The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) warned schools could have risked claims for compensation because bullying could damage someone’s mental health.

It suggested schools should declare that bullying would not be tolerated, investigate every incident and try to modify the unsocial behaviour of bullies.

They should have even considered assertiveness training for the bullied individuals and other vulnerable groups.

Adrian Slade, the treasurer of the Portsmouth branch for the NAHT and headteacher at Langstone Junior School, said: ‘Most heads would agree with this and want to do everything they can to eradicate bullying.

‘Portsmouth’s education authority has already been diligent in encouraging every school to have its own bullying policy,’ he added.