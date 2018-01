Have your say

Patients facing admission to Portsmouth hospitals were kept waiting for an average of five hours because they were so busy.

A bed shortage had also meant other patients had to wait for hours – some on trollies – in casualty at Queen Alexandra Hospital, Cosham.

Both QA and St Mary’s Hospital, Milton, were on red alert because of a shortage of beds and staff.

The average wait was between four and six hours.

The longest waiting time was nine hours.