Want a dish for Highgrove sir? Here’s one I made earlier...

Day-long talks between Channel Stevedores’ management and dockside workers employed on Albert Johnson Quay and the Mile End Continental Ferry Terminal in Portsmouth, failed to find a solution to a 12-day dispute involving 15 fitters which had brought work at the dock to a standstill.

Mark, the founder of Art & Soul Traders, was the first person to design covers for dishes bringing a splash of colour and humour to the ubiquitous bowls on the sides of houses.

Artist Mark Lewis and and his team of volunteers restoring his landmark mural of Portsmouthin Clarendon Road, Southsea, in 2012 'Picture: Ian Hargreaves (123017-2)

In 1993 he was on the Prince’s Youth Business Trust (PYBT) and met him at the NEC in Birmingham. He says: ‘I presented him with a cover disguised as his Highgrove home and chatted with him about the need for a dish for his wife as it was reported Diana wanted one but he thought they were too ugly.

‘I was also going to present one to Diana at the Ideal Home Exhibition but she snubbed the PYBT stand as it was the start of their messy divorce.’

Mark adds: ‘This idea could have made millions as whole counties were banning them. Amstrad could have compromised and had a series of camouflaged and designed dishes offered at shops. Sadly Alan Sugar never replied to my letters and the bigger picture lost reception!’ Also see page 11.

How Mark Lewis promoted his satellite dish designs in 1993

Some of Mark Lewis's dish covers