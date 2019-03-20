Title-chasing Havant suffer keeper woe after Poland international selection

Havant will have to cope without their first team keeper Maciej Pacanowski for the crunch match finish to the league season.

The team have two matches left and know a win against Chichester at home on Sunday will seal them the National League men’s conference west title.

But losing one of their key players is a big blow for them.

Poland have accepted a late replacement invitation to the Azlan Shah Tournament in Malaysia and Pacanowski has been selected as one of the two keepers.

Although Havant has never discouraged an individual from pursuing their international ambitions, this is far from ideal for the club with the keeper now missing the two games remaining to close out the league season.

This will however present an opportunity to Havant’s second team keeper Tim Hoare to help secure the title.

Havant are hoping that Sunday will see a large crowd of home supporters to cheer on the team.

There are two other teams that can still catch Havant who also play on Sunday.

Olton & West Warwick have a very difficult trip to South Wales to play Cardiff with a 12.30pm push back and Oxford Hawks are at home and play University of Birmingham. If both Olton & West Warwick and Oxford Hawks lose the title is Havant’s, regardless of the result against Chichester.

On Saturday Havant Ladies play their penultimate league game of the season against Trojans seconds at Havant College pushing back at 1.30pm.

Havant’s final two league games are against teams currently positioned in eighth and ninth in the league table, so this will present opportunities to put some points on the board to maintain the position above Woking, who sit at the bottom of the table.

Our goal difference was not helped last weekend when we went down 4-0 against Marlow. Trojans our opponents next Saturday also lost 4-0 last weekend against league leaders Guildford. We have all to play for as the league draws to a close.