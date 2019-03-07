9 of the best places for a Sunday roast in Portsmouth according to TripAdvisor
If you enjoy a tasty roast dinner, then Portsmouth has a multitude of places which offer delicious Sunday lunches.
These are nine of the best places for a Sunday roast in Portsmouth according to TripAdvisor.
1. Chesters Carvery and Steakhouse
Always busy, nice small carvery so food is not left in hot plates for too long, quickly replenished, always fresh and tasty.
Google
other
2. The Old Customs House
We enjoyed a fabulous Sunday Roast at the Old Customs House. Would thoroughly recommend it.
Shutterstock
other
3. Thatched House - Milton Locks
Good value Sunday carvery, well cooked and tasty. Plenty of meat and a good range of well cooked vegetables. Staff were polite and friendly, we will be back.
Shutterstock
other
4. The Eastney Tavern
Weve been coming to this pub for a number of years. Its a firm favourite to have a Sunday Roast as they are always incredible. Service is fabulous and drinks reasonably priced.
Google
other
View more