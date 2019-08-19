9 of the best takeaways in Portsmouth according to Just Eat user ratings
If you’re in the mood for a takeaway then there are plenty of places in Portsmouth to choose from.
These are nine of the best takeaways in Portsmouth, according to Just Eat user ratings.
1. The Best Kebab
5.1 out of 6 stars for overall rating. Great food...Very tasty...Good value...Recommended. 'Just Eat reviewer
2. Umami Street Food
5.3 out of 6 stars for overall rating. Fabulous tasting food. Arrived hot and earlier than estimated. Quality food and service Just Eat reviewer
3. Fresh Roast Pots
5.6 out of 6 stars for overall rating. Lovely fresh food.. piping hot and good value for money Just Eat reviewer
4. Nara Japanese Bistro
5.4 out of 6 stars for overall rating. Fast and super yummy. I love ordering from this place. Food came early than expected time. Just Eat reviewer
