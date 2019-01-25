American Idiot, Mayflower Southampton, review: ‘Absolutely awesome’

Celebrating its tenth anniversary, American Idiot is still a crazy, chaotic show which makes very little sense in the story line but is absolutely awesome if you like Green Day.

Seriously, even if you only know one Green Day song, go and see this show for the adrenaline rush.

The musical aims to tell the stories of three friends trying to escape their small town. Unfortunately there’s not enough in the plot to really root for any one character, but there is more than enough in the telling, and especially the choreography by Racky Plews (also the director), to put a joyful smile on your face.

The ensemble dances were brilliantly executed and as such looked achievable to mere mortals, though I am not convinced that the army would pirouette. That said I am willing to bet that many in the audience will be trying out a few moves in front of their mirror, especially those from Boulevard of Broken Dreams.

When the quiet moments came, against the absolutely wicked noise and mayhem of the rest of it, they were startling in their intensity.

American Idiot is just starting its new tour, so I expect that the several false endings in the second act as the audience thought the plot had ended, only to be confuddled some more, are ironed out.

Pay your money, go be blasted, and remember what it was like when you too stuck-up your hair and wore T-shirts with the sleeves cut off.