Avenue Q, Kings Theatre, review: ‘Simply hilarious’ 

I’ve seen the show multiple times but Avenue Q never ceases to make me laugh.

Don’t be misled by the cute puppets; this is no Sesame Street. It’s outrageous and certainly not for the faint-hearted, so don’t bring the kids!

The furry favourite kicks off its 2019 UK professional tour here in Portsmouth and this particular production is the best I’ve been to.

Lawrence Smith really impresses as Princeton and Rod whilst Tom Steedon also shows his incredible versatility as Nicky, Trekkie Monster and one half of the adorable Bad Idea Bears duo.

However, for me, the stand-out star of the show was Cecily Redman who doubled up as Kate Monster and Lucy the Slut. Her seamless transition from girl next door to seductive nightclub singer had the audience laughing throughout.

Her vulnerability, not to mention the vocal in There’s A Fine, Fine Line was sensational, sending shivers down my spine!

The songs are simply hilarious. Clear crowd favourites included Everyone’s A Little Bit Racist, You Can Be As Loud As the Hell You Want (When You’re Making Love) and The Internet is For Porn.

Despite the puppeteers being present and unconcealed on stage, it’s surprising how quickly you fur-get and become engrossed in the unforgettable characters’ lives.

It’s only when the cast take the stage for their final bow that you truly appreciate just how adaptable and talented that they all really are; there’s only 11 of them!

Don’t be a muppet, go and see this show.

Until Saturday.