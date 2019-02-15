Banff Mountain Film Festival, Kings Theatre, Southsea​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​, review: ‘An inspiring adventure’

From traversing the Canadian mountains to running an ultra-marathon through Colorado, the Banff Mountain Film Festival is the greatest outdoor experience you can have without leaving the theatre.

Celebrating its 10th year of the tour, the festival pulled out all the stops in its showcase of incredible short films by intrepid filmmakers. The audience packed into the theatre to watch the tour’s red programme – and they were not disappointed.

The evening opened with the short film of Viacruxis, which was a fictional stop-motion animation about two mountaineers who attempted to climb the highest peak in the world. It hilariously highlighted the tensions in friendships as they endured each other’s company for a long period of time, which must’ve resonated with some audience members as the film was received with some hearty chuckles.

The longest film, that seemed never-ending at times, was called This Mountain Life. It showed the journey of a young woman and her 60-year-old mother traverse from Vancouver to Alaska in six months. While they travelled 2,300km, the audience witnessed the emotional highs and lows but also the tender moments in this mother-daughter journey.

Within three hours and six films, the festival had taken the audience on an inspiring adventure through some of the world’s most beautiful natural landscapes.

I already can’t wait for the next show.