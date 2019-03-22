Bollinger Champagne for Mother’s Day – ​Alistair Gibson 

Next Sunday is Mother’s Day, traditionally when mum is banished from the kitchen and the rest of the family cook lunch and do the washing up afterwards.

I’m not sure there is a definitive list of Mother’s Day wines but she must be spoilt.

Vasse-Felix-Filius-Chardonnay

If you really want to push the boat out then Champagne is appropriate and there are quite a few good Champagne offers around at the moment.

Champagne Bollinger is one of the last Grande Marque Champagnes that is still family-owned.

There is no doubt it is one of the most consistent Champagne houses in terms of quality.

Bollinger Special Cuvée NV (Majestic £45.99 but £34.99 of part of a mixed six, also Waitrose HALF bottle – £17.99 on offer from £23.99 until April 9) is blend of pinot noir, chardonnay and pinot meunier and its initial fermentation takes place in oak barrels, leading to its full-bodied, generous style.

Central Otago's Nanny Goat Pinot Noir

It has a lovely golden colour in the glass, with apple, citrus, spice and some brioche on the bouquet, followed by a creamy, beautifully balanced mouthfeel before a long, full-flavoured finish.

If you are having roast chicken or even roast pork then a good quality chardonnay can work so well.

I was lucky enough to visit Western Australia’s Margaret River region a few years ago which included a visit – and is has to be said an amazing lunch – at Vasse Felix Estate.

The first estate to go into commercial production in the region, Vasse Felix has a reputation for producing some of Australia’s finest chardonnay.

Vasse Felix ‘Filius’ Chardonnay 2017, Margaret River (Waitrose £9.99 on offer from £12.99 until April 9) may be the estate’s entry point wine but it’s a great statement of intent.

It has been aged in French oak for eight months, of which about 15 per cent of the barrels were new and the result is an impeccably balanced chardonnay with grapefruit, stone fruits and a little pineapple on the nose.

The palate shows great purity of fruit and leads to a mouth-watering finish.

This would be absolutely perfect with a lemony roast chicken.

I’m not sure that a wine named Nanny Goat is the most appropriate to serve up on Mother’s Day but I have to say that I was surprised to find Nanny Goat Pinot Noir 2017, Central Otago (Waitrose £14.99 on offer from £19.99 until April 9) on a supermarket shelf at all.

New Zealand’s Central Otago is producing, outside of Burgundy, some of the most exciting pinot noirs on the planet and this is a lovely example.

Taking its name from the wild goats that roam this mountainous region, this offers black cherries, dried herbs and a little spice on the nose, before a medium bodied palate with more dark fruits, silky tannins and, for the price, very impressive length.

This would be delicious with slow roasted lamb or if you were feeling really adventurous how about a goat and tomato stew?