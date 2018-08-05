BOOK YOUR SEAT: Shows coming this way soon

A round-up of the latest stage productions at theatres near you this year.

Madagascar at Kings Theatre, Southsea, Aug 21-25

Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the Hippo for a crack-a-lackin’ musical.

Alex the Lion is the king of the zoo in New York’s Central Park. He and his best friends have spent their lives blissfully in their enclosures until Marty’s curiousty of the outside world leads them into the unknown.

Russian State Opera – Carmen at NTR, Portsmouth, September 9

Carmen tells the story of the downfall of Don José, a naïve soldier who falls head over heels in love with Carmen, a seductive, free-spirited femme fatale. The infatuated Don José abandons his childhood sweetheart and neglects his his military duties, only to lose the fickle Carmen to the glamorous toreador Escamillo. £33. Book now: (023) 9264 900

Jools Holland and his Orchestra at Portsmouth Guildhall, November 1

Jools Holland and his acclaimed Rhythm & Blues Orchestra have announced their annual musical excursion around the UK. With a tremendous collection of Jools compositions and boogie-woogie classics to choose from, it is set to be an unforgettable night out.

Queen Extravaganza at Portsmouth Guildhall, November 15

Fans of their music will no doubt be thrilled to learn that there will be another chance to hear Queen’s greatest hits performed live when the Queen Extravaganza, the ‘official’ tribute band created by Roger Taylor and Brian May comes to Portsmouth. Promising to deliver all the hits any Queen fan could want to hear – “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and “Another One Bites the Dust,” to name a couple – the band was hand-picked by May and Taylor.

Dick Whittington at Mayflower, December 15-January 6

Join the hero Dick Whittington as he seeks fame, fortune and happiness and becomes the Lord Mayor of London. Guided by the magical Fairy Bow Bells on an adventure that sends him from London town to the High Seas headed for Morocco, don’t miss the action-packed pantomime full of laughter, music and fun.

Can he outwit the evil King Rat, free London from his team of revolting rodents and win the beautiful Alice’s hand in marriage? Find out in the by booking your ticket at mayflower.org.uk

The Midnight Gang at Chichester Festival Theatre, October 13-November 3

A bang on the head during a cricket match at his boarding school has landed twelve-year-old Tom in the children’s ward of the spooky Lord Funt Hospital.

Luckily, he’s not on his own with the child-hating Matron and the scary-looking Porter. George, Amber, Robin and Sally are in there too, and they’re not taking things lying down. When the lights go out and the clock strikes twelve, they’re off. But will they let new boy Tom join their forbidden midnight adventures through the hospital’s labyrinthine realm?

Book your tickets for this inventive tale of fun, friendship and the importance of kindness at cft.org.uk

The Watsons at Chichester Festival Theatre, November 3-December 1

Based on her incomplete novel, this sparklingly witty play looks under the bonnet of Jane Austen and asks: what can characters do when their author abandons them?

Emma Watson is nineteen and new in town. She’s been cut off by her rich aunt and dumped back in the family home. Emma and her sisters must marry, fast. If not, they face poverty, spinsterhood, or worse: an eternity with their boorish brother and his awful wife.

Luckily there are plenty of potential suitors to dance with but who will she choose? Find out by booking your ticket at cft.org.uk/