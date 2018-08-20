BOOK YOUR SEAT: The theatre shows coming this way soon

A round-up of the latest stage productions at theatres near you this year.

Wicked at the Mayflower, Oct 3-27

A witty re-imagining of the stories and characters created in ‘The Wonderful Wizard of Oz’, Wicked tells the untold story of an unlikely but profound friendship between two young women who first meet as sorcery students. Their adventures in Oz will see them fulfil their destinies as Glinda The Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Ventoux at the New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, October 19

Ventoux is the most fearsome mountain encountered on the Tour de France.

It is also the story of Lance Armstrong and Marco Pantani – whose drug-fuelled race there in 2000 was the greatest cycling had ever seen. Ventoux shows the parallel lives of these champions who overcame great adversity in tandem, and the dreaded mountain. newtheatreroyal.com/

Beauty and the Beast at the Mayflower, January 30-February 3 2019

Birmingham Royal Ballet returns with a stunning family favourite from David Bintley. In Beauty and the Beast, the girl, a hideous beast, a golden ballroom full of animals, two haughty sisters and a grumpy grandmother dance through the unfolding pages of Philip Prowse's stunning storybook set. Book now at mayflower.org.uk/

The Magic of Motown at Portsmouth Guildhall, Nov 30-Dec 1

Music fans are invited to one of the biggest party’s of the year as the unstoppable Magic of Motown show steams to Portsmouth. Seen by over a million people all over the world and performed for the Royal Variety Performance 2016. Prepare yourself for 40 back-to-back classic Motown hits, glittering costume changes, dazzling dance moves and outstanding musicianship in this explosive concert experience.

Celebrate the sound of a generation with the timeless music from Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder to The Temptations and the Jackson 5 sensationally recreated for you by an exceptionally talented cast and band.

Swan Lake at Ferneham Hall, Fareham, November 15

Swan Lake is one of Tchaikovsky’s best works, featuring some of ballet’s most memorable music and breath-taking dance.

The tale of two young women, Odette and Odilie, who resembles each other so strikingly one can easily be mistaken for the other.

But Odette is turned into a swan by an evil curse. Prince Siegfried chances upon a flock of swans while out hunting. When one of the swans turns into a beautiful young woman he is instantly captivated – will his love prove strong enough to break the evil spell that she is under?

Swan Lake is the story full of mystery and romance and can be booked now at fernehamhall.co.uk/