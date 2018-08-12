BOOKING NOW: Shows coming this way soon

A round-up of the latest stage productions at theatres near you this year.

Calendar Girls: The Musical at Mayflower, Southampton, January 8-19

TV personality Fern Britton returns to the stage for the first time in 30 years as part of the star-studded cast of Calendar Girls The Musical. With music by Gary Barlow and Tim Firth this is the award-winning production based on the true story of a group of ordinary women who achieved something extraordinary. This musical won great reviews in the West End and now comes to Southampton.

Cock at Chichester Minerva Theatre, September 28-October 27

Has John straightened out? After years glued to his boyfriend, the couple have been through a sticky patch, and now John’s attached to someone else. But can John give her what she wants, when he’s never been with a woman before? Fresh and frank, Cock is a provocative peep into relationships in these days of oscillating identities and tussles.

Seth Lakeman at the Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, November 20

The charismatic singer-songwriter found time earlier this year, between charging around the globe with Robert Plant, to record new album The Well Worn Path which he’s touring this autumn. It’s a return to a classic folk-rock approach with Lakeman’s trademark footstomping, fiddle bow-shredding and soaring vocals.

Awful Auntie at the Kings Theatre, Southsea, September 12-16

Based on the best-selling novel, Awful Auntie will be coming to Portsmouth this autumn. When Stella sets off to visit London with her parents, Lord and Lady Saxby, she has no idea her life is in danger. Waking up three months later, only her Aunt Alberta can tell Stella what has happened. But not everything Alberta tells her turns out to be true and Stella quickly discovers she’s in for the fight of her life against her very own awful Auntie.

From the award-winning West End producers of Gangsta Granny comes the world premiere of David Walliams’ amazing tale of frights, fights and friendship, featuring a very large owl, a very small ghost and a very awful Auntie!

Book your ticket now for September at http://kingsportsmouth.co.uk/ or call (023) 9282 8282

Portsmouth Beer Festival – Christmas Sessions 2018 at Portsmouth Guildhall, December 21-22

The fifth annual Portsmouth Beer Festival – Christmas Sessions brings together dozens of cask and craft beers plus lots of other drinks to indulge in over the holidays.

The event will give ale drinkers the chance to sample scores of new brews, many of which will have a decidedly wintry theme.

Last year there was also a gin bar, in addition to those offering cider, pilsner and prosecco.

The festival has become a regular fixture and is put together by the team in charge of events such as Victorious Festival and Oktoberfest.

The event is an extension of the main Portsmouth Beer Festival held in May.

Madagascar at the Kings Theatre, Southsea, August 21-25

Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the Hippo for a crack-a-lackin’ musical. Alex the Lion is the king of the zoo in New York’s Central Park.

He and his best friends have spent their lives blissfully in their enclosures until Marty’s curiousty of the outside world leads them into the unknown.

Book your ticket for this family friendly show now at http://kingsportsmouth.co.uk/

Copenhagen at Chichester Festival Theatre, August 17- September 22

In 1941 German physicist Werner Heisenberg made a trip to Copenhagen to see his Danish colleague Niels Bohr. They were old friends and together in the 1920s they had begun to reveal the mysteries at the heart of the atom. But now Denmark was under German occupation the meeting was fraught with danger.

Book now at cft.org.uk/ or call 01243 781312