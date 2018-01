Have your say

Each week photographers are out and about taking pictures at exciting events.

Here are some of the shots that did not make the paper at the time. Can you spot yourself here?

Senior school pupils joined specialist teachers in leading the sessions to teach taster lessons at the Festival of Languages at Portsmouth High School - ranging from Japanese, Chinese and Finnish to Russian, Urdu Picture: Malcolm Wells (180125-4751)

To buy copes of the images call photosales on 0330 123 0203 quoting the reference number.

Denis Cole, 94, at the launch of his new book - a naval wartime memoir. He is joined by Captain Bill Oliphant, left, and Christine Mustchin at the The Cockleshell Naval Community Centre, Eastney Picture: Duncan Shepherd (180088_003)

Photographer Lauren Bennett-Tippens has picked up an international award for best software for her company Lemon Sky Actions. Here she is with her husband James Tippins and their childen Noah, four, and Taylor, six Picture: Habibur Rahman (180154-377)

Andra Petrov walking with her beagle, Elvis in Southsea as the PDSA warn pet owners to tackle loneliness, obesity and boredom in their pets this January Pictured: Habibur Rahman (180138-4)

Carol Harris, Loraine Sutton and Lesley Worrall with a cake specially made in the design of the new quiet room at Queen Alexandra Hospital, Portsmouth paid for by the Oesophageal Cancer Patients Association Picture : Habibur Rahman (180150-362)