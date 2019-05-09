Classic car show raises money for Summer’s memorial sculpture
A TREE in Fareham is set to become a special memorial for a schoolgirl – thanks in part to a collection of classic cars.
Sarisbury Junior School hosted a charity car show to raise funds for the memorial to Summer Page, who died in March after developing a rare form of brain tumour.
Jim Baumann (driver) and Stephen Emery (behind) with Jim's 1915 Model T Ford. Picture: Vernon Nash (270419-004)
Older cars. Picture: Vernon Nash (270419-006)
George Robinson of Robinson Sport with his go karts. George is chairman of the Association of British Kart Clubs. Picture: Vernon Nash (270419-012)
View of the main field. Picture: Vernon Nash (270419-010)
