The average price of petrol has risen to 142.94p a litre and could rise within the next few weeks as the global energy crisis continues.
The current petrol prices are 28p a litre more than a year ago, when petrol averaged on 114.5p.
MORE: Drone footage shows vehicles snaking back from Shell forecourt in Eastern Road amid petrol crisis , What is a Clean Air Zone and when does it start in Portsmouth
This could add more than £15 to the cost of filling up a family car with a 55-litre tank.
A price of a full tank would now cost £78.61 in comparison to £63, which is what petrol prices were last October.
We have put together a list of the most expensive to the cheapest petrol garages in Portsmouth.
Make sure to check out the whole gallery to see what petrol station is the cheapest: