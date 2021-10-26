The average price of petrol has risen to 142.94p a litre and could rise within the next few weeks as the global energy crisis continues.

The current petrol prices are 28p a litre more than a year ago, when petrol averaged on 114.5p.

This could add more than £15 to the cost of filling up a family car with a 55-litre tank.

A price of a full tank would now cost £78.61 in comparison to £63, which is what petrol prices were last October.

We have put together a list of the most expensive to the cheapest petrol garages in Portsmouth.

Make sure to check out the whole gallery to see what petrol station is the cheapest:

1. Shell, Southsea Shell, on Goldsmith Avenue, are currently selling petrol for 144.9p a litre. Photo: Mike Cooter Photo Sales

2. Esso, Buckland Esso, on Kingston Road, are currently selling petrol for 142.9p a litre. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Esso, Milton Esso, on Milton Road, are currently selling petrol for142.9p a litre Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Tesco Extra, Fratton Tesco, on Fratton Way, are currently selling petrol for 141.9p a litre. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales