Petrol prices have risen again in the UK.

Portsmouth Petrol Prices: Here are the cheapest and most expensive petrol stations currently in Portsmouth

PETROL prices have hit a record high in the UK.

By Charlotte Hawes
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 4:07 pm

The average price of petrol has risen to 142.94p a litre and could rise within the next few weeks as the global energy crisis continues.

The current petrol prices are 28p a litre more than a year ago, when petrol averaged on 114.5p.

This could add more than £15 to the cost of filling up a family car with a 55-litre tank.

A price of a full tank would now cost £78.61 in comparison to £63, which is what petrol prices were last October.

We have put together a list of the most expensive to the cheapest petrol garages in Portsmouth.

Make sure to check out the whole gallery to see what petrol station is the cheapest:

1. Shell, Southsea

Shell, on Goldsmith Avenue, are currently selling petrol for 144.9p a litre.

Photo: Mike Cooter

2. Esso, Buckland

Esso, on Kingston Road, are currently selling petrol for 142.9p a litre.

Photo: Google Maps

3. Esso, Milton

Esso, on Milton Road, are currently selling petrol for142.9p a litre

Photo: Google Maps

4. Tesco Extra, Fratton

Tesco, on Fratton Way, are currently selling petrol for 141.9p a litre.

Photo: Google Maps

