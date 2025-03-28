Toyota bZ4X review: A wildy styled EV with a sensible side

Toyota's bZ4X is certainly distinctive - at least from the outside | Toyota

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Gareth Butterfield spends a week in Toyota's first fully-electric car to see if it still stacks up

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We've reached a point in the world of battery-electric vehicles at which the mundane rarely prospers.

Manufacturers are thinking outside the box, being more daring with design, and introducing features we couldn't have dreamed off in the internal combustion heyday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's easy to forget cars like the bZ4X then, even if only because of the cumbersome name. Toyota's first fully-electric car has become a little absorbed in a sea of similarly sized rivals, and that's a shame - because it's actually rather good.

The interior is less outlandish than the exterior, but it still has a welcome personality | Toyota

It's an SUV developed alongside Subaru to do battle in the most competitive sector of the booming EV market, and on looks alone, it's certainly distinctive.

The two-tone effect from its plastic arches clashes a bit with the angles and slashes that adorn most profiles, but overall it's not unattractive. And it's far from dull.

That exterior wildness carries over to the interior, although to perhaps a lesser extent. Toyota devotees will find plenty of familiarity, but there's an unusually-shaped steering wheel, that sits below (and, for me) partly obscures a small instrument display, a huge central infotainment screen in all but the base models, and a few physical buttons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are some neat storage options in the cabin, but oddly no glove box | Toyota

It's an ergonomically pleasing layout, and quite comfortable, but oddly, it doesn't have a glove box, and boot space is nothing special at 452 litres.

It all feels depressingly conventional if you jump from something like, for example, a Kia EV6, but it does exude quality and solidity, in that way Toyotas always do.

Everything else about the car is best described as adequate. Range is fairly good. In basic 2WD form, the WLPT range is 318, tumbling down to 257 for the top-spec 4WD versions.

The small instrument display can get obscured by the steering wheel a bit too easily | Toyota

Charging speed is middle-of-the-road, too, at 150kW, and it's not especially powerful, with a 201bhp motor for the front-wheel-drive version and a 214bhp motor in the 4WD version, but it's also no slouch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It feels heavy, but sure-footed out on the open road and while the ride quality is hampered somewhat by big wheels, it has accurate steering and a switchable one-pedal system to aid battery regeneration.

Prices start at just under £43,000 for the base "Pure" model, but it's worth hopping up a grade or two, because the bZ4X feels at its best with a few choice extras.

And it's a decent buying proposition though, with a strong warranty, a superb dealer network and even the offer of a free home charger.

NationalWorld

Love magazines but hate the cost? With Readly, you can access dozens of top motoring titles for one low price – and right now, you can get two months free. Click here for more information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you happen to be in the market for a solid, dependable family-sized EV, there's little to dislike about the bZ4X. Its styling won't appeal to everyone, and there are some quirks that might bother some more than others, but just about every other attribute is perfectly adequate.

And that might be its biggest problem. Despite the fact it's styled to stand out, it's a car that doesn't really push any boundaries.

I'm personally fine with that. I enjoyed my time in the bZ4X, and I think it's aged very well, even alongside some of the weird and wonderful designs we're seeing develop around it.

Is it exciting? No. Is it a decent car? Absolutely, yes.