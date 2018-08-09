Checking out the club scene with Sam Cherry

Tonight, over at Pryzm on Edinburgh Road, The Curve Room will be playing nothing but house music for one night only. Expect plenty of deep and tech house from DJs Jack Harris, Fred Symonds, and more.

Tomorrow day time, DJ Tony Shelton will be playing pumping techno from 2pm until 8pm at The Royal Albert on Albert Road. With over 17 years of experience, expect a great selection of tunes with his influences being the likes of Alan Fitzpatrick, Laurent Garnier and Joseph Capriati. More details at https://www.facebook.com/events/2142321982758161/?active_tab=about

Tomorrow evening on Albert Road, house DJ Groover Washington of Southern Exposure/Groovebox will take over Lord John Russel’s SoLo residency on Albert Road. For those unaware of SoLo, the premise is simple: a unique DJ every slot playing a 4-hour journey of everything under the disco/soul/house music bracket. Groover Washington has been playing out for over 30 years and played at legendary venues such as Ministry of Sound in London. Entry is free as usual from 9pm-1am with more details at https://www.facebook.com/events/1489725097800633/

Monday night, Delight Alternative Night will be rocking as usual at The Astoria on Guildhall. Their DJ roster consists of Will Chump, Daddy Alex, Sam Hatty and Joskii playing only the finest rock, electronica and metal anthems from 10pm until 2am. Tickets cost only £4 with more details at https://www.facebook.com/events/1041105909391399/

Next Thursday will be massively important to everyone who finished their A-Levels as they will be eagerly anticipating their results from their courses. However, with every big student occasion comes the massive celebration after and Pryzm looks to be one of the biggest parties happening as they present a meet and greet with Jack Fincham of Love Island. Ideal for big fans of the show (and I know there a lot of those out there at the moment) and will no doubt be a good send off for you and your friends before you go off to university! The event will run from 10pm until 3am and tickets will only cost £5 with more details at https://www.pryzm.co.uk/portsmouth/16-08-2018/a-level-results-party-ft-jack-fincham