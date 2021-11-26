From luxury gifts to an array of festive flights, there are many calendars for sale this year that are sure to compete with the traditional chocolate advent calendar.

Advent calendars have come a long way since they were invented in the late 19th century and they become more extravagant as the years go on.

The EasyJet advent calendar promises an array of flights and travel perks.

Here's a list of some of the best and most expensive advent calendars for adults that are on the market this year:

EasyJet advent(ure) calendar

EasyJet has launched its very own advent calendar this year that promises numerous holidays for 2022 and beyond.

The airline claim that the contents are worth £1,500 but the calendar is currently listed for £695.

All the money raised from the advent calendar this year will be donated to Age UK Bedfordshire.

The calendar contents include four pairs of return flights for two including hold luggage, £45 to spend on EasyJet's onboard bistro, one year's EasyJet Plus membership which is worth £215 and more.

There are very few restrictions for travellers but the rules state that flights to Dalaman and Sharm el-Sheikh are excluded, each pair of tickets cannot have a cash value of more than £750 and you cannot split a pair of flights meaning that each booking has to include two people who are travelling together.

All vouchers must be redeemed between December 1, 2021 and December 21, 2022.

The calendar is on sale now on the EasyJet website and make sure to order before November 29 for guaranteed December 1 delivery.

L'Occitane Giant Advent Calendar

The L'Occitane advent calendar is the most perfect way to treat yourself or a loved one this festive season.

The calendar contains 25 days worth of luxury bath and beauty products such as their Verbena Eau de Toilette, the Immortelle Divine Cream, Cherry Blossom shower gel and more.

This giant calendar is currently for sale on the L'Occitane website for £499 but the products in total are worth £671.

Next day delivery is also available online for £5.95.

To see what other products are included and to purchase the calendar, visit the L'Occitane website.

Dior advent calendar

Dior promises to make this festive season unforgettable with its 24-day-long advent calendar.

The calendar, which has been designed by Alice Shirley, includes 24 miniatures from the label's beauty collection, including fragrance miniatures such as Dio Sauvage and Miss Dior.

The Dior beauty calendar is priced at £400 and is currently for sale on the Harrods website.

Free delivery (two to three days) is also available online.

Gin Lover's advent calendar

This calendar is every gin fanatic’s dream with 24 expertly selected artisan gins to try.

Gin Lover's contains 18 mini gins from breweries including The Lakes Distillery, Pinkster Gin and Bloody Bens.

The final six windows will include garnishes and tonics to complement the gins.

It is not for sale to people under the age of 18 and a signature may be required on delivery.

The price for this calendar is £124.99 and it is currently available for pre-order on the FodaBox website, with delivery expected by November 30.

007 James Bond calendar

This 007 calendar is wrapped to perfection and contains a James Bond design for spy fans.

The calendar comes with 12 fully lined drawers with 007 themed gifts inside.

These gifts include a Casino Royal prop chip, a gold bullet prop replica, Dr. No silk pocket square, Bond chocolate bars and more.

It is priced at £199 on the Selfridges website but there is currently up to 20% off with the code SELFCCE.

Nominated day delivery is £8 on the website and you can find the calendar here.

Bier Company ultimate craft beer calendar

The Bier Company has curated 24 premium craft beers from 24 different breweries for beer fans this Christmas.

This calendar includes 24 cans of craft beer, three Bier snacks, one Bier Company premium craft beer glass, branded socks and beer mats.

The price of this calendar is currently £49.95 in the Black Friday sale, with an RRP of £99.95.

To see what beer is included or to purchase the calendar, visit the Bier Company website.

Lancôme beauty calendar

High-end beauty brand Lancôme has unveiled its beauty calendar for 2021.

The calendar is mapped out with houses that surround the Eiffel Tower and each of the houses is filled with a beauty product surprise.

The contents include a full size Hypnôse black mascara, a 4ml La Vie Est Bel L'eau De Parfum, Prep and Matte face primer and more.

This calendar is priced at £110 on the Lancôme Paris website.

When purchasing through the website, you can also receive two complimentary samples.

There is free standard shipping on the website (delivery within 3 to 5 days) and next-day delivery is £6.95.

Getting Personal wine advent calendar

Wine fans rejoice as Getting Personal have released their own calendar this year which features an array of tipples that are perfect for Christmastime.

The calendar includes 24 miniature white, red or rose wine bottles to enjoy and a personalised gift card.

The wine calendar is priced at £69.99 and will make the perfect gift this Christmas for a loved one or yourself.

There is also 20% online now with their Black Friday discount.

The calendar will be dispatched within three days so be quick if you want the calendar before December 1.

The calendar is available to buy on the Getting Personal website.

