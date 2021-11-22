Christmas 2021: Full list of festive opening hours for shopping centres in Portsmouth including Gunwharf Quays, Cascades, Whiteley and Meridian
PORTSMOUTH shopping centres have announced their opening hours to ensure you do not leave your Christmas shopping to the last minute this year.
Christmas shopping is a crucial part of the festive season and many shops offer different opening hours over the holidays.
Most of the centres have extended their opening hours to make sure that you have plenty of time to buy gifts for your loved ones.
Read More
Here's a list of opening hours for shopping centres in the Portsmouth area this Christmas:
Cascades Shopping Centre, Portsmouth
Cascades will be holding late night shopping every Thursday between 8am and 8pm up until December 23.
From now up until December 20 (apart from Thursdays) the shopping centre will be operating the usual trading times of 9am to 5.30pm on weekdays and Saturdays and 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sundays.
Christmas week is as follows:
December 20- 8am to 7pm
December 21- 8am to 7pm
December 22- 8am to 7pm
December 23- 8am to 8pm
Christmas Eve- 8am to 4.30pm
Christmas Day- Closed
Boxing Day-10am to 4.30pm
December 27-8am to 6pm
December 28- 8am to 6pm
New Year's Eve-8am to 4.30pm
New Year's Day-8am to 6pm
Individual stores time may vary.
Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth
November 30 to December 19:
Monday to Friday- 9am to 7pm
Saturday- 9am to 8pm
Sunday- 10am – 6pm
December 20 to Boxing Day:
Monday to Thursday- 9am to 7pm
Christmas Eve- 9am to 5pm
Christmas Day- Closed
Boxing Day- 10am to 6pm
December 27 to January 2:
Monday to Thursday- 9am to 8pm
New Years Eve- 9am to 5pm
New Years Day- 10am to 8pm
Sunday- 10am to 6pm
The designer fashion outlet will also be holding their own Christmas village this year that is on during opening hours with gift shops and festive food.
Individual store opening times could change at short notice, please check the individual store opening times before you travel.
You can find the stores details here.
Whiteley shopping centre, Whiteley
From November 19:
Monday to Saturday- 9am to 8pm
Sunday- 10:30am to 4pm
Christmas week:
Christmas Eve- 9am to 5pm
Christmas Day- Closed
Boxing Day- 10.30am to 4.30pm
New Year's Eve- 9am to 6pm
New Year’s Day- Closed
January 3 2022 (Bank Holiday)- 10.30am to 4.30pm
Some retailers at the centre may extend or reduce their hours over the Christmas period so please check the stores opening hours before you travel.
Meridian Shopping Centre, Havant
From Monday, December 20 to Thursday, December 23- 9am to 6:30pm
Christmas Eve- 9am to 4pm
Christmas Day-Closed
Boxing Day- Closed
Monday, December 27-10am to 4pm
Tuesday, December 28-10am to 4pm
New Year’s Eve-8am to 4pm
New Year’s Day- Closed
Monday, January 3 2022- 10am to 4pm.
All other days will remain as regular opening hours and individual store times may vary.
The regular opening hours are:
Monday-9am to 5.30pm
Tuesday- 9am to 5.30pm
Wednesday- 9am to 5.30pm
Thursday- 9am to 5.30pm
Friday- 9am to 5.30pm
Saturday- 9am to 5.30pm
Sunday- 10am to 4pm
Bank Holidays-10am to 4pm