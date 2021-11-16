Whether you want to organise your Christmas work party or you want to get your friends together for a festive shindig, there are many places in Portsmouth that are offering to host your Christmas party this year.

With just over a month to go until the big day, it’s best to book your Christmas party venue now to ensure you have the merriest of nights out before the end of 2021.

Christmas parties are a great way to spend time with your loved ones this festive season.

With Christmas menus and festive themed nights, we have put together a list of the best Christmas party venues in Portsmouth for this holiday season:

The Village Hotel, Cosham

The Village Hotel will be hosting their very own Christmas wonderland this year.

Guests will step into the festive season in style with their themed party nights.

The themes this year include tribute nights every Wednesday and Thursday throughout December, with tribute acts including Take That and Motown performers.

For £35 per person you can enjoy a live performance, three-course festive feast and a bar open from 7pm until late.

If a tribute night is not your cup of tea, you can enjoy the Christmas wonderland party for £45 which includes buckets of fizz and a festive party menu every Friday and Saturday in December.

The menu for both party nights include a festive triple stack starter, a traditional turkey roast with all the trimmings and an Irish cream cheesecake for dessert.

You can find The Village Hotel on Lakeshore Drive, Cosham, PO6 3FR.

To find out more, please see The Village Hotel website.

The Brewhouse Kitchen, Southsea

The Brewhouse Kitchen are taking group bookings, offering a stylish event space and a mouth-watering festive menu.

If you are a fan of beer, you can pre-order a triton nine pint beer dispenser for your table to pour your own perfect pint and you can enjoy 10% discount on all Brewhouse Kitchen beers.

The pub will be offering a finger buffet for groups of six and over including salt and pepper calamari, pigs in blankets, pork belly burnt ends and much more.

The buffet is priced from £11.95 per person, with extras for £2 per option.

You can find Brewhouse Kitchen on Southsea Terrace, Southsea, PO5 3AU.

To book the Brewhouse Kitchen for your Christmas event, please enquire on their website.

Slug and Lettuce, Gunwharf Quays

Slug and Lettuce are holding many festive events and menus this year that are sure to please the fussiest of attendees.

They will be serving a festive menu for £26.99 Sunday to Tuesday or £29.99 Wednesday to Saturday that includes a rosemary and garlic breaded brie starter, a slow cooked rib of beef roast dinner and a boozy Christmas pudding plus much more.

Slug and Lettuce will also be offering a festive afternoon tea if you prefer a mid-afternoon get together or there is a buffet option if you wish for an array of festive treats.

There will also be a festive bottomless brunch on offer.

If you are swaying more towards a Christmas party that just contains festive cocktails, Slug and Lettuce will be serving a ‘pouty pornstar martini’, a ‘cherry pout-ini’, a 'better not pout' cocktail and their own ‘fabulously festive’ alcoholic concoction in their new festive cocktail range.

You can find Slug and Lettuce on the waterfront of Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, PO1 3TZ

To book your festive event, please visit the Slug and Lettuce website.

Café Rouge, Gunwharf Quays

Café Rouge will be spreading the festive cheer with their new menu that can be enjoyed during your Christmas party.

They are offering a two or three course festive menu from £18.95 which includes a baked camembert starter, a duck confit main, a chocolate fondant dessert and much more.

Guests can build their own Café Rouge drinks bundle via pre-order with a minimum spend of £50.

By pre-ordering your drinks beforehand, Café Rouge will reward you with 20% off your drinks bill.

You can find Café Rouge in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, PO1 2TZ.

To book or find out more, please see the Café Rouge website.

Bonita's, Southsea

Mexican restaurant and bar Bonita's are holding a festive bottomless brunch this year throughout December.

The four-course feast will contain 90 minutes of bottomless prosecco and Christmas margaritas as well pigs in blankets nachos, a trio of festive tostadas, slow cooked beef tacos, herb crusted brie tacos and gingerbread churros.

There will also be gluten free and vegan brunch options available.

The bottomless brunch is priced from £45 per person and you can find Bonita's on Palmerston Road, Southsea, PO5 3PT.

To book, please visit the Bonita's website.

Becketts, Southsea

Becketts Christmas menu will be available from November 25 right up until Christmas Eve if you wish for the perfect Christmas soirée.

The menu includes a scorched mackerel starter, a Creedy Carver Estate duck breast main, the Becketts warm sticky English date pudding plus much more.

The full menu can be seen here.

Becketts also offer private dining for groups of up to 12 people which is ideal for a small Christmas gathering in their Bellevue Room.

Bookings are £60 Sunday to Thursday, with Fridays and Saturdays requiring a £120 room charge.

The Courtyard room hire is £250 and can hold a maximum of 18 guests.

You can find Becketts on Bellevue Terrace, Southsea, PO5 3AT and you can enquire for a booking here.

The Marriott Hotel, Cosham

The Marriott Hotel have a large ballroom which can hold up to 240 guests that will be decorated in a winter wonderland theme if you plan on holding an extravagant Christmas party this year.

There will be live music at selected events and the bar promises competitive drinks prices alongside preferred bedroom rates for party attendees if they wish to spend the night.

The Christmas packages start from £42 per guest which include party essentials, festive food and more.

There will be a choice of the classic, extra sparkle or all the trimmings package to suit all your Christmas party needs.

The festive party night set menu includes a poached salmon starter, a roast breast of turkey main course and a dark chocolate terrine to finish.

You can find the Marriott Hotel on Southampton Road, Cosham, PO6 4SH and you can enquire your booking on the Marriott Hotel website.

