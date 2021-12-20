While many of us long for a white Christmas, the reality in Portsmouth for many years has included everything but a white sheet of snow on the ground.

The last widespread white Christmas in the UK was back in 2010, with the Met Office defining a white Christmas as 'one snowflake to be observed falling in the 24 hours of December 25 somewhere in the UK.'

Here is everything you need to know about the weather forecast in Portsmouth this festive season and whether a white Christmas is on the cards this year:

Could a white Christmas be on the cards for Portsmouth this year?

What will the weather be like in Portsmouth on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day?

Unfortunately, there will be very little chance of seeing snowfall this Christmas Day if you live in Portsmouth, with heavy rain expected for most of the day.

The Met Office has forecast maximum temperatures of 10C on Christmas Day, with humidity ranging between 90 per cent and 93 per cent throughout the day.

On Christmas Day evening, heavy rain will continue to pour throughout Portsmouth as temperatures drop to 9C.

On Boxing Day, there will be light rain in the morning which will change to cloudy skies by lunchtime as temperatures hit a maximum of 9C in the city.

Moving towards the afternoon, skies are expected to be cloudy as the temperature drops to 8C, with a light rain shower scheduled for 3pm.

Boxing Day evening will be a mix of cloud and light rain showers ahead of Monday's bank holiday on December 27.

An official Met Office forecast for New Year's Day is yet to be released but early forecasts predict that weather conditions will be more settled towards the end of December into the New Year.

Temperatures are likely to be cold with the potential for overnight frost and an increasing risk of fog.

