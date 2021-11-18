Fareham will be lit up with Christmas cheer this weekend as their festive light switch-on returns to the town centre.

This year, there will be a 'best dressed circus performer' competition at the event for those who wish to dress up as an acrobat or clown and there will even be face painting for your little ones.

The lights switch-on was cancelled last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fareham will turn on their Christmas lights this weekend.

If you're planning on attending the light switch on, dressed up or not, here is everything you need to know:

When is it?

The Fareham Christmas event will take place this Saturday.

The festivities will begin at 10am and finish at 8pm, with the lights switch-on commencing at 5:30pm.

Where can I see the lights switch-on?

You will be able to catch the Christmas activities on West Street in Fareham Town Centre.

What market stalls will be there?

There will plenty to do on the day including visiting unique market stalls with local sellers as well as street performers and stage performances from local groups.

Children's activities will include face painting, Christingle making, the chance to meet a reindeer, a circus skills workshop, fairground rides and much more.

These are the market stalls you will able to visit at the switch-on:

-Express Dance Academy

-Kiddies Heaven Face Painting

-Maison du Chocolate

-Peartree Cottage Preserves

-Personalised Cecorations

-Preloved and Upcycled

-Sue Potter Crochet

-Treetop Candle Company

-Blushing Bloom

-Diana's Stellar Wireworks

There will be many food and drinks stalls serving up festive tipples and food including a hot drink and cake for £4.50 from the Westbury Manor Museum café.

To make the day even more memorable, the giant snow globe in Fareham shopping centre will also be open for you to take some festive snaps.

Will there be fireworks?

Sadly, there will not be any fireworks at this year's Christmas lights switch-on.

Attendees have also been advised that photographs and recordings will be taken at the event.

What is the timetable?

The timetable for the event is as follows:

-Christmas gift market from 10am to 8pm in West Street pedestrianised area

-Funfair rides (£1.50 to £2 per ride) from 10am to 8pm in West Street pedestrianised area

-Street performers (including Santa) from 1pm to 4:30pm in West Street pedestrianised area

-Free face painting from 12pm to 5pm in West Street pedestrianised area

-Free ‘meet the reindeer’ from 11am to 4:30pm outside Westbury Manor Museum

-Free circus skills workshop from 12pm to 1.30pm and 2.30pm to 4pm by the performers podium

-Free juggling show at 1:30pm and 4pm by the performers podium

-Performances on stage from 2pm to 5pm in West Street pedestrianised area

-Festive arts and crafts (£1.50) from 10am to 6:30pm at Westbury Manor Museum

-Free Christingle making from 11am to 3:30pm outside Westbury Manor Museum

-Christmas lights switch-on between 5:15 to 5:40pm (switch on at 5:30pm) on the stage in West Street

-Event finishes at 8pm in West Street.

Where to park

There are plenty of places to park if you wish to attend the switch-on.

The Holy Trinity Car Park on Western Road is close to the event with prices from 70 pence an hour.

The maximum daily charge at this car park is £3.50.

The Market Quay car park is also close by on Pulheim Parade with hourly charges from £1.50 an hour.

Parking is free after 6pm Monday to Saturday.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron