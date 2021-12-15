Hype has opened in Portsmouth with an 'up to 50 per cent off' sale across its backpacks, accessories, men's clothing, women's clothing and kidswear.

The store is 2,235sq ft and is in Central Square, Gunwharf Quays.

In 2011, Hype set out a mission of lifestyle dominance with the words 'Get Your Own' inscribed over their floral print T-shirts and it is now a global lifestyle brand.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hype in Gunwharf Quays

Liam Green, co-Founder and creative director at Hype said: ‘We are proud to be launching Hype into the outlet retail space, and where better to place our first outlet store than Gunwharf Quays. We are happy to have launched before Christmas, allowing our customers to shop Hype at outlet prices and treat their loved ones.’

Many stores have opened in Gunwharf Quays this year alongside Hype including Luke and Ghost London, with Vans and Osprey London moving to bigger stores in the centre.

Yvonne Clay, centre director at Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘We’re delighted to welcome Hype to Gunwharf Quays. This unique lifestyle brand offers our guests something fresh and different to anything else at the centre, further diversifying our retail offering. We have no doubt that our guests will love our new addition, and we are proud to be home to Hype’s first-ever outlet store.’

The new HYPE store has opened just in time for Christmas

SEE ALSO: Menswear brand Luke opens in Gunwharf Quays

Gunwharf Quays shopping centre is open from 9am to 7pm Monday to Friday, 9am to 8pm on Saturdays, and 10am to 6pm on Sundays.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron