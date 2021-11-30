Harry Redknapp and Kim Woodburn entered the I’m a Celeb jungle in separate years but both shared many memorable moments on the show.

I'm a Celeb sees a group of celebrities take on a number of challenges in order to be crowned king or queen of the jungle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Pompey boss Harry Redknapp won I'm a Celeb in 2018.

Harry managed to win the show in 2018, with actress Emily Atack coming second and actor John Barrowman in third place.

Kim missed out on winning queen of the jungle in 2009 after chef and TV presenter Gino D'Acampo won the show.

Snooker player Jimmy White came third.

Here's a list of their most memorable moments on the show:

Kim Woodburn

Kim is a television personality and is known for co-presenting the Channel 4 series How Clean Is Your House? from 2003 to 2009.

Celebrity cleaner Kim was born in Eastney, Portsmouth in 1942 but left home and moved to Liverpool at the age of 18.

She has made many reality TV appearances from Celebrity Big Brother to I'm a Celebrity.

During her time on I'm a Celeb, she managed to cause a stir with the other camp mates as she voiced her opinions.

The presenter was involved in a big bust-up with model and reality star Katie Price after the model said she was on the show to 'get some peace'.

Kim told Katie: 'You live and die for publicity and you do it well. As Shakespeare once said “we fear you protesteth too much”.

Kim then went on to say: 'Look at her little face. “I've come in here because I want some peace”. You know full well you've got 10 to 12 million people watching every night and you know, madam, you’ll be all over the papers every day. Now stop it. Stop your nonsense.’

The pair also had to take part in a bucktucker trial on the show called 'vile vending' where they were tasked with eating a variety of unpleasant items from a vending machine.

The items included kangaroo anus, fish eyes and bugs.

Kim also offended the other celebrities when she shared her views on equality between men and women during a topic of cleanliness in the camp.

She was often seen cleaning up after her male camp-mates which was then questioned by Katie Price.

The cleaning expert stated: 'I'm sorry girls, we are not equal my love, equals the wrong word. We (women) are not the same as men and I don't want to be. Please, man’s man and woman's woman and I rather like it, sorry'.

Harry Redknapp

Harry is an English former football manager and player, previously managing Portsmouth FC, Tottenham, QPR, West Ham and many others.

He managed Portsmouth FC on two separate occasions, with the second spell including Portsmouth's 2008 FA Cup win.

Harry was on the 2018 series of I'm a Celeb and managed to win over the nation's hearts as he was then crowned king of the jungle.

During his time on the show he had many memorable moments, one of which was his bushtucker trial with Noel Edmonds.

Harry’s first bushtucker trial saw the pair work together to win 11 stars for the campmates as they were forced to eat the likes of sheep's brain and fish eyes.

This challenge saw Harry and Noel form a friendship in the camp as they bonded over their careers.

Another memorable moment was when Harry teamed up with camp-mate and singer Fleur East to create a song to honour his wife, Sandra.

They decided to name the song 'Peng ting called Sandra', with the word peng meaning attractive.

Harry then went on to claim that if he sang the song to his wife, Sandra would think he was saying 'painting' rather than 'peng ting'.

Arguably, the most memorable moment of Harry in the jungle was when he received his beloved jam roly-poly.

Throughout the series, Harry shared with the camp his love for the dessert by announcing 'Oh what I would give for a jam roly-poly'.

A few days later, his wishes came true as the camp-mates tucked into a jungle feast.

Finally, fans of the show shared a few tears as Harry was reunited with his wife.

He had mentioned on the show a few times how much his wife meant to him and how they had been together since they were 17.

The couple married on June 30, 1967 and have now been married for 53 years.

Where can I watch this year’s I’m a Celeb?

This year's I'm a Celeb kicked off is on ITV every night at 9pm for the next three weeks.

The hour-long episodes will be on seven nights a week, but the Saturday episodes will not be live as they will consist of a weekly-round up of the show and unseen footage.

You can also catch up on last night’s episode now on ITV Hub.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron